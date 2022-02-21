Bolton starts: The predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to play Cambridge on Tuesday night

Plymouth Argyle take on Cambridge United in this week’s set of midweek fixtures in Sky Bet League One, with them looking to continue their fine current streak of form.

Argyle are one of the form teams in the league at the moment, with them winning four league matches in a row and re-underlining their credentials as play-off contenders in the process.

Indeed, a blip not so long ago threatened to potentially leave them outside of the top six but their form is once again good, and they will hope that this can be the start of a run to a play-off place at the end of the season at the very least.

In terms of team news for this one, then, Steven Schumacher may feel as though his best bet is to not change his line-up too much, given the form that his side is in.

Indeed, the games are coming thick and fast and a rest or two might be needed but momentum is crucial at this stage of the season, and Argyle have done well to build it.

Here, then, is the XI we could see the Green Army field against the U’s this week:

