Bolton social round-up: Earl, Verlinden, Dodoo and others react to determined result on Sunday

Despite having to play for more than half an hour with 10 men, Bolton Wanderers held out for a 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

Keith Hill’s side took the lead after 34 minutes with Stoke City loanee Thibaud Verlinden showing his class by latching onto a ball through and chipping the Shrews goalkeeper.

Daniel Udoh pulled the visitors level early in the second half and the Trotters were reduced to 10 men five minutes later when Jason Lowe flew in two-footed on Shrewsbury captain Oliver Norburn.

The result means the Trotters will end the decade bottom of League One, having missed out on a chance to move above Southend United.

Despite that fact, spirits appear high amongst the Bolton squad ahead of their game against Burton Albion on New Year’s Day.

Many of Hill’s men took to social media to reach out to fans and reflect on Sunday’s action…

Josh Earl

The Preston North End loanee Josh Earl has been a key player since returning from injury and put in another strong performance against the Shrews.

His current loan deal is set to expire in January, so it will be interesting to see what happens next for him.

He seems to be happy at Bolton, however, and tweeted a positive message following the game.

Just 1 point again today. Felt like a win though. Amazing support and a massive team effort. Bring on the next!! — Josh Earl (@JoshEarl32) December 29, 2019

Joe Dodoo

Despite starting less than half of their games, Dodoo has been one of Bolton’s most dangerous attacking players this season, adding two goals and two assists, and has looked stronger as the campaign has worn on.

He took to Instagram to post an image of him and Verlinden celebrating after the Belgian’s impressive opening goal.

Thibaud Verlinden

It appears that the 20-year-old’s days are numbered at Bolton, as his loan is set to expire in January.

While that will likely be disappointing for Trotters fans it seems fitting that as a flair player, his last contribution may be that stunning chip.

He took to Instagram to speak positively about the result and post a video his goal.

Ronan Darcy

19-year-old Darcy is one of the players that has stepped up from the youth sides to play a role with Hill’s first-team squad this season.

He made his ninth start of the 2019/20 campaign on Sunday and provided the assist for Verlinden’s goal–flicking the ball through for the winger.

The teenager was full of praise for his teammates on Instagram.