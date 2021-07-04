Bolton set to recruit former Burnley man for important off-field role

Bolton Wanderers are lining up former Burnley Chief Executive Officer Neil Hart to take over the same role at the League One club, a report from The Sun has revealed.

Following their promotion from League Two at the end of last season, Bolton themselves are searching for a new CEO, with Andrew Gartside confirmed to be leaving the club.

Now it seems as though Bolton have found a replacement to take over that role within the club.

According to this latest update, Hart is now being brought in to help behind the scenes at The University of Bolton Stadium.

It is thought that Hart will work alongside the club’s owner Sharon Brittan to address Bolton’s financial situation, after it was revealed that the club have taken out a £5million loan to help them continue to operate.

What was the score the last time Bolton played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Bolton played Arsenal? 0-0 draw 1-0 defeat 1-0 win 2-2 draw

Hart left his role with Burnley back in March, having been in that position at Turf Moor for 12 months.

The Verdict

It does seem as though this could be a rather useful appointment for Bolton to make.

Plenty of clubs will have been hit badly from a financial perspective by the effects of the past year, and Wanderers are of course a club that had those sorts of issues even before all this.

As a result, you feel it will be hugely important for them to get this appointment right, and Hart’s experience of holding a position such as this with a Premier League club should stand him in good stead to do so.

It has already been an encouraging start to the summer transfer window for Bolton with no fewer than eight new signings completed, and it will be interesting to see if this has any effect on their recruitment throughout the rest of the window.