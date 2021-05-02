Bolton plotting summer transfer swoop for 12-goal EFL striker

Bolton Wanderers are eyeing up a move for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The Trotters still don’t know what league they will be playing in next season after a late loss to Exeter City yesterday, but next weekend they will either be promoted to League One with Cambridge United or Morecambe or be resigned to a play-off campaign.

And the player that they are interested in ahead of next season could be the one to put them in the play-offs should they fail to get a result away at Crawley Town.

Bolton already have a prolific goalscorer in Eoin Doyle, who has scored 18 times in League Two this season, but Ian Evatt looks like he’s eyeing up potential strike partners or back-up options for the Irishman.

For Stockton it’s a breakout campaign for the 27-year-old, who netted just five times for the Shrimpers last season but Derek Adams has got a tune out of him and the rest of the team this season, scoring 12 goals as the Lancashire club battle for promotion.

His goals have clearly caught the attention of rival managers as Evatt is seemingly a fan, and with Stockton out of contract at the end of the season, he could have a big decision to make regarding his future.

The Verdict

Stockton played in League One very early on in his career with Tranmere Rovers, but that’s the only experience he has at that level – but he’s a better player now with his 12 goals this season as evidence.

It could be the case though that he just works in Morecambe’s system – everything seems to have come together for them this season and if he made the switch to Bolton then he might not be afforded the same chances.

Considering he’s out of contract, Stockton would represent a cheap punt for Wanderers but if they do get promoted I’d have thought they’d be aiming for a bit more League One experience instead.