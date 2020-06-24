Bolton monitoring in-form attacker’s situation ahead of League Two campaign

The teams relegated from Sky Bet League One have been confirmed and among them, perhaps expectedly, Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters were up against it right from the word go in 2019/20 and so it ended up proving, with them dropping into the fourth tier of the EFL.

With Keith Hill leaving, a new era starts for the club in League Two and fans will be hoping that they can refresh things and start again as well as start to climb back up the pyramid.

New signings will be needed in the summer, too, and it looks as though they are keeping their eyes on one of the form men from the fourth tier this season in Eoin Doyle.

The striker was excellent at Swindon and they have made an offer to keep him as they move into League One but, by the sounds of it, the Trotters or Salford could also be destinations for him:

Offer made. Up to lad. Salford Bolton keen. May be more convenient. https://t.co/iKA8QHGZ46 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 24, 2020

The Verdict

Doyle ripped things up in the fourth tier for the Robins this year and naturally they want to keep him at the club for longer.

Whether they can sort a deal out, though, remains to be seen and it does look as though other clubs are interested.

If Bolton can get him, that would be a huge statement early on.