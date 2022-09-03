Bolton manager Ian Evatt reveals stance on contracts for key players

Bolton have no immediate plans to speak with striker Dapo Afolayan about a new contract at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The former West Ham forward’s current deal expires in the summer of 2024, but Ian Evatt’s short-term attention is on the key players who will become free agents this summer.

MJ Williams, Josh Sheehan, Amadou Bakayoko, Elias Kachunga and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have contracts which run until next June, with Evatt making them his priority before turning his attention to Afolayan.

Afolayan was linked with a number of clubs during the transfer window after finishing last season as Bolton’s top scorer, but Evatt is relaxed about his situation.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt said: “Dapo has got two years left, so we are comfortable with where we are at with him.

“Obviously, I think there are 10 other players out of contract in the summer, and we are not ready to make decisions on many of those yet because this is a big season and we want to see where we end up at the end of it.

“For now, if there is something that we need to do, and we feel is the right thing to do, then we will do it. But we are comfortable with where we are at right now, so we will see.”

A mixed start to the season sees Bolton tenth in the early League One standings, with eight points from their six league games so far, ahead of their clash with Charlton on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

It’s an interesting situation for Bolton ahead of the summer. With administration a not too distant memory, Bolton will want to ensure the club is protected financially and with players running down contracts, that could come back to haunt them.

They’re obviously in a much better place, but with the likes of Afolayan and captain Ricardo Santos being subject to transfer speculation throughout the summer, Evatt will have to move quickly to ensure futures of key players is sorted.

If this isn’t the case, those players may look to seek a move elsewhere which will certainly harm any efforts Evatt is putting together for a promotion push for the season.