Bolton make decision over potential deal for free-agent

Bolton Wanderers have decided against signing centre back Joel Lynch, a report from The Bolton News has revealed.

Lynch is a free agent following his departure from Sunderland at the end of last season – having previously played for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield and QPR – and had reportedly been on trial with Bolton in recent weeks as he continues his search for a new club.

Now however, it appears as though a deal to take Lynch to Bolton on a permanent deal will not be happening this season.

According to this latest update, Lynch is no longer training with the Trotters, bringing an end to the chances of him signing a contract with the club.

It is thought that with Ryan Delany and Reiss Greenridge already at the club, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt does not believe he needs another left-sided centre back such as Lynch.

That means the 33-year-old, who had recently been training with Bolton’s League Two rivals Southend, is now once again on the lookout for a new club.

Bolton are currently 20th in the League Two table, ten points clear of the relegation zone, and 11 adrift of the play-offs, having seen their match at Salford on Saturday postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Verdict

This might yet be a sensible decision for Bolton to make.

Lynch is obviously a player with plenty of experience, who could have been a useful asset for the Trotters given the ability he has shown in playing further up the football pyramid.

However, if Evatt feels his side already have enough cover in Lynch’s position, then there is not much point in adding extra strain to the wage budget for a player who may not be used too often, in what is a difficult financial period.

As a result, Lynch must now look elsewhere for a new club, and you do feel as though his CV means he should still have a few offers coming from certain players in the next few weeks.