Bolton lining up transfer swoop for Premier League youngster

Bolton Wanderers are expected to complete the signing of Wolves striker Conor Carty by the end of the week.

The 20-year-old has come through the ranks at Molineux but he is set to be released at the end of the month when his deal with the Premier League side expires.

And, it appears that his next move is already lined up, as Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Carty is in talks to join Bolton and it’s at such an advanced stage that it’s likely to be wrapped up by Friday.

The Ireland youth international has understandably struggled to get near the first-team with Wolves, so this will be his first taste of senior football when he links up with Ian Evatt’s side.

It’s unclear whether Carty will go straight into the senior squad with the Trotters, or if he will be given time with the development squad before looking to force his way into the boss’ plans further down the line.

Bolton are expected to be busy this summer as Evatt looks to build a squad that’s capable of winning promotion next season.

The verdict

This seems like a smart move for Bolton as it’s obviously very low-risk to bring in the youngster on a free transfer.

Carty is a player with real potential and he has done well for the Wolves youth side over the years, even if this is obviously going to be a big step up for him.

Now, it’s about waiting to see what happens in the coming days and then Carty will look to make his mark on the team in the years to come.

