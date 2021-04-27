Bolton lining up summer transfer move for non-league winger

Bolton Wanderers are one of a number of Football League clubs looking at signing Aldershot winger Joel Nouble this summer, according to Football Insider.

Nouble’s youth career saw him pass through Chelsea and Millwall’s academies, but he’s spent the majority of his career in non-league.

The 25-year-old secured a move to National League side Aldershot at the start of the season following a spell at Concord Rangers in the league below, and after an extended period on the bench Nouble has played in every single game since late December.

Predominantly playing on the left wing, Nouble has scored five National League goals this season and per Football Insider, Aldershot’s league rivals Chesterfield failed in an attempt to bring him in before the registration deadline for the league closed on Thursday.

Bolton’s divisional status for next season is unconfirmed right now, but it looks increasingly likely that they’ll be plying their trade in League One – and that would be a big step up for Nouble should Bolton take a punt.

The Verdict

Nouble would be a bit of a punt for any EFL club – let alone Bolton who could be heading to League One soon – as he’s not exactly been prolific in the National League.

Five goals is decent for a winger but the fact that Nouble at the age of 25 already seems like a bit of a non-league journeyman would be quite worrying.

Of course there’s been success stories from players of similar profiles but if you’re Bolton, you’re surely looking at proven EFL quality for transfers – especially when it looks like they’re getting back to the third tier of English football.