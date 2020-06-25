Bolton launch move for new manager

Bolton Wanderers have made an official approach for Barrow manager Ian Evatt as they look to get the former Blackpool player in as their new boss for the next Sky Bet League Two season.

When the fourth tier actually ends up kicking off remains to be seen with the way that things have developed in recent months but, one thing is certain, the Trotters will be playing in the division after their relegation from League One was confirmed.

Keith Hill has since left the club and it now looks as though Evatt is the man they want to get in to replace him, having helped lead Barrow to the title in the National League – though again thanks to curtailment.

The sticking point appears to be the compensation that Barrow want and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement over the manager.

The Verdict

Evatt has done a fine job with Barrow this season and they’ll be sad to see him go, hence them looking for a decent level of compensation.

However, the Bolton job, for whoever can get it right, is a massive one with potential and Evatt could well be tempted to take over and see if he can get them pointing in the right direction.