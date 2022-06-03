Bolton joined by Championship clubs in their pursuit of Fulham defender

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to mount a promotion push next season, after what was a strong second half to the League One campaign.

The Trotters readapted well to life in the third-tier, and naturally, expectation levels at The University of Bolton Stadium are likely to increase.

One player who would certainly be a boost if Bolton were to sign him on a permanent deal is Marlon Fossey, with the 23-year-old a target for Ian Evatt.

However, the latest report from The Bolton News has claimed that three unnamed Championship clubs are now in the running for the exciting full-back.

Appearing 15 times in the third tier after his temporary January move to The University of Bolton Stadium, Fossey proved to be a reliable defensive option, all whilst providing an attacking threat.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Bolton fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 In what year was Bolton Wanderers founded? 1871 1874 1877 1880

Fossey netted once and provided a further five assists during the second half of the season with the Trotters.

The verdict

Proving to be a level above at times with the Trotters, it is no surprise to see that there is Championship interest in the young defender.

Fossey possesses what is required to operate in a solid back four, whilst his attacking abilities justify his inclusion as a wing-back in a back five system.

However, Bolton have built a level of trust with Fulham, meaning that the Cottagers may send him on loan to the League One outfit once more as they will have more confidence that he will see regular game time.

An argument against sending him to Bolton is that a move to the Championship will bridge the gap from League One football to where Fulham now are in the Premier League.