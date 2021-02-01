Bolton hoping to finalise ambitious move for 27-y/o League One man

Bolton Wanderers are looking to seal a deal for Charlton’s Marcus Maddison before the transfer deadline shuts tonight.

The 27-year-old, who can play down the flanks or as an attacking midfielder, has struggled to make a positive impact with the Addicks after joining in the summer.

In total, he has managed just eight appearances under Lee Bowyer, scoring one goal, whilst the two have clashed in the past as the managed has demanded more from the player.

Even though he has missed recent games because of injury, it seems the Londoners are prepared to let Maddison leave, with Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas revealing that Bolton are lining up a permanent move for the player.

That would be a major coup for Ian Evatt and Wanderers, as Maddison had established himself as one of the best players in League One over a five-and-a-half year period for Peterborough before signing for Hull last season.

Bolton are currently 19th in League Two, but such is the tight nature of the division, they are only nine points away from the play-off places.

The verdict

This would be a major statement of intent from Bolton, and you’d have to say that Maddison would be arguably the best player in the fourth tier.

Evatt’s side have had major issues this season, with scoring goals and creating chances a problem, something the Charlton man would immediately solve.

So, their fans will be desperately hoping this gets sorted, but they have the time to do a deal.

