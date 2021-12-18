Bolton handed welcome player boost as club’s stance on loan player outlined

Hamburg are open to extending winger Xavier Amaechi’s loan spell with Bolton, a report from Bild has claimed.

Amaechi joined Bolton on loan until January back in the summer transfer window, but was made to wait for his competitive debut for the League One club after picking up an injury in pre-season.

The winger finally made his debut for the Trotters last month, and has so far scored once in six appearances for the club.

Now it seems as though Bolton may have the chance to retain the services of the 20-year-old beyond the turn of the year.

According to this latest update, Hamburg would be open to discussing the possibility of Amaechi staying at Bolton for six more months, which would keeping him with the Trotters until the end of the season.

As things stand, Bolton are 16th in the League One table, following a run of just two wins in their last 11 league games.

Which club do these 20 former Bolton strikers now play for?

1 of 20 Shaun Miller? Southport Nuneaton Stockbridge Nantwich

The Verdict

This feels like it would be a big boost for Bolton if they were to keep Amaechi beyond January.

We have yet to really see the best of the winger for Ian Evatt’s side this season, which will not have been helped by the injury that kept him out of the first few months of the campaign.

However, there is no doubt that once he gets up to speed, as he should do the more he plays, he is still capable of making a big impact for Bolton at this level.

As a result, keeping Amaechi at the club beyond next month, could be crucial to the Trotters’ hopes of turning around this poor recent run of form.