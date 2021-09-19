Bolton eyeing up mid-season transfer swoop for AFC Wimbledon man

AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan is wanted by fellow League One side Bolton Wanderers in January, according to The Sun on Sunday (September 19, page 61).

Wanderers have had a good start to the 2021-22 season upon their return to League One but suffered a setback yesterday against Rotherham United, losing 2-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ian Evatt’s side sit in eighth position in the division but he’s already said to be looking at reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window, with Hartigan a top target.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season at Newport County on loan, but under new Dons manager Mark Robinson, who coached him through the club’s academy, Hartigan has become a key player in his system, scoring once and assisting three times in seven league outings so far.

And Evatt has clearly noticed Hartigan’s creative abilities after coming up against him in a 3-3 draw in August – a match in which he grabbed an assist in.

The Verdict

With Wanderers’ debts now recently cleared, the club can now perhaps move forward and sign players for transfer fees.

The Trotters were restricted to free transfers and loans this summer but if they are still in and around the play-off places come January then money could be made available to add a game-changing player.

Central midfield looks like an area that could do with one more body added to it – Kieran Lee’s injury record in recent years hasn’t been the best and George Thomason, whilst having potential is unproven at League One level.

Hartigan would likely command a half-decent fee – his contract status hasn’t been made public but Wimbledon won’t want to lose one of their more influential players to a league rival so it could be tough for Bolton to do a deal.