Bolton eyeing up January transfer move for prolific 27-year-old

Prolific Morecambe striker Cole Stockton is on the radar of Bolton Wanderers ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (November 28, page 58).

Stockton is League One’s top scorer with 13 goals in 18 matches for the Shrimps, already equalling his tally in League Two last season which came over the span of 40 appearances.

The 27-year-old went viral last week for his last-minute winner against Fleetwood Town, scoring from the halfway line to spark wild scenes at Highbury.

Quiz: 30 questions about Bolton Wanderers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 How many league goals did Eoin Doyle score last term? 17 18 19 20

And Bolton boss Ian Evatt believes Stockton can be the man to spark the Trotters’ season back to life after just two wins in the club’s last nine League One fixtures.

Eoin Doyle has scored just four times in the league this season as he’s failed to replicate last season’s form, meaning that Evatt is searching for reinforcements at the top end of the pitch.

Stockton’s Morecambe contract expires in the summer of 2023 though so any potential deal to take him away from the Mazuma Stadium will require a fee.

The Verdict

Stockton is going to be very much in-demand this January, as all good goalscorers are halfway through the season.

Last season was the first time that he had hit double figures for goals in a league season and there were doubts he could replicate that in the league above, so to already equal that tally shows he’s a late bloomer.

Like all prolific strikers though he would require a substantial fee for Morecambe to part ways with him – do Bolton have the kind of money floating around to bring him to the club?

It seems more likely that a Championship club would take a punt on Stockton and they’d be more likely to have the financial resources to tempt Morecambe to sell as well – it would be a surprise if Bolton were able to prize him from their league rivals in the mid-season window.