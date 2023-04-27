It looks to be a thrilling end to the League One season as the play-offs take centre stage.

There are two games left in the regular season before the fascinating play-offs begin, and it seems to be a shootout between Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, and Peterborough United for the final two spots.

How do Bolton, Derby County and Peterborough’s fixtures compare?

Bolton Wanderers

Bolton come into their final two fixtures of the campaign in fifth place on 75 points, knowing that if they get maximum points from their remaining games, they will be in the play-offs come May.

The Trotters played their game in hand in midweek, a game that, if they won, could have more or less guaranteed their play-off berth.

However, Bolton surprisingly fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Accrington Stanley, which meant they picked up their first defeat in five and kept the race for a top-six finish wide open.

Bolton will now be preparing to face Fleetwood Town at the University of Bolton Stadium this Saturday before travelling to Bristol Rovers on the final day of the League One campaign.

Fleetwood are in 12th place and have enjoyed a very good first season under the management of Scott Brown. The Cod Army come into this game unbeaten in their last three games, and in the reverse fixture, Bolton claimed all three points with a 2-1 win.

While Bristol Rovers have confirmed their status as a League One club already but have had a tough run of results in recent weeks, the Gas will be looking to stay unbeaten against Bolton, having played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Derby County

Derby County enter these final two games in sixth place, but on level points with Bolton, as their goal difference is one shot ahead of the Trotters.

The Rams have put a decent run of form together in the last few weeks and head into this weekend’s game unbeaten in their last five outings.

Paul Warne’s men have put back-to-back wins together against Exeter City and then Burton Albion to put themselves back in control, and just like Bolton, Derby know six points out of six, and they will be a play-off team.

Derby welcome a Portsmouth team to Pride Park this weekend that will finish in the top 10 and will find themselves unfortunate not to be in the play-off picture. A run of four consecutive draws ended Pompey’s hopes of a top-six finish, but John Mousinho’s men will be looking to finish the season strong.

The Rams then finish their campaign off at Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday, a team that, barring a strange result this weekend, are likely to be confirmed as a play-off team, as Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle look set for a top-two finish.

Therefore, Derby could face a Wednesday team that is considerably weaker than what they usually are as they will have nothing to play for. The previous meeting between the two sides was a 0-0 draw.

Peterborough United

The final team in the play-off race is seventh-place Peterborough United. A defeat to Ipswich Town last weekend took Posh out of the top six and meant their destiny isn’t in their hands.

Peterborough sit two points further back than Bolton and Derby and will know they have to win their last two games and hope one of the sides drops points to make it into the play-offs.

Two defeats in their last three games has halted a run of form that put Posh right back into contention after a disappointing season beforehand.

Peterborough host Bristol Rovers this weekend, a team that, as mentioned, doesn’t have much to play for and are not in the best form.

While they then finish their season with an away trip to Barnsley, a side that has already confirmed their play-off place and have been one of the strongest teams in the league. However, Darren Ferguson will be hoping Barnsley have their focus elsewhere as Peterborough look to collect all three points at Oakwell.