Bolton confirm agreement reached with defender ahead of 22/23 season

Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of Jack Iredale on a free transfer from fellow League One side Cambridge United.

The left-back has been key to the U’s success in recent years, starring as they won promotion and featuring in 35 games this season as they recorded a 14th placed finish in the third tier.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, a move always seemed likely for Iredale, with a host of clubs having been credited with an interest in the player.

That’s included Bolton, and the Trotters have won the race for the 26-year-old, as they announced his arrival on Twitter this afternoon.

The club confirmed that the former Morton man has agreed a three-year deal and he will link up with Ian Evatt’s side when the squad report back for pre-season on June 17th, with Iredale making it clear that promotion is the aim.

“That’s why I’ve joined the club. I’m ambitious as well. I want to do well for this club and I want to do well like the club wants to do well.

“By all accounts, especially since January, the form was really, really strong, which is another reason why I’ve chosen to come here and help continue with that momentum and hopefully do something special next season.”

The verdict

This seems like a very smart bit of business from Bolton as Iredale is someone who has shown this season that he can thrive at this level.

He is a pretty reliable defender and he’s capable in possession, so he shouldn’t have any problems adapting to the way Ian Evatt’s side play.

It could be a very busy summer for Wanderers and this is certainly a good start for the manager as he looks to make the necessary additions to help the team push for promotion next season.

