Bolton closing in on January transfer deal for League One midfielder

Bolton Wanderers are close to securing a deal for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan in the upcoming January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old has turned down a new contract with the London side and looks to be heading north at the start of 2022 with Wanderers being long-term admirers.

Despite spending time on loan at Newport County last season, Hartigan has returned to the first-team at Plough Lane for the 2021-22 campaign under Mark Robinson, featuring in all but one league match so far.

Hartigan has one league goal and four assists on his tally this season in League One for the Dons and it’s caught the attention of Ian Evatt, who is desperate for reinforcements in midfield.

And he’s set to turn to the youngster to provide some more creativity following the loss of Antoni Sarcevic to Stockport County in October.

Hartigan would likely require a fee despite his contract coming to a close in the summer, and he may not be the only first-teamer departing SW17 next month as his team-mate Nesta Guinness-Walker is being eyed up by promotion-chasing Portsmouth.

The Verdict

There has been a loss of form pretty much since Sarcevic departed the University of Bolton Stadium and Evatt is also lacking depth in the engine room.

So this move would make a lot of sense although it’s unclear what kind of money Bolton will have to play with next month.

If there is some money available to sign one player for a fee though then they could do worse than Hartigan, who was featuring regularly for Wimbledon at a very young age a few years ago and as he approaches his 22nd birthday already has over 100 EFL appearances.