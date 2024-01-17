Highlights Bolton Wanderers are close to signing striker Niall Ennis from Blackburn Rovers to bolster their forward line.

Ennis has struggled for first-team action at Blackburn and may be willing to join Bolton for the run-in.

The signing of Ennis adds another dimension to Bolton's attack and could potentially impact Cameron Jerome's future at the club.

Bolton Wanderers are closing in on a move for Blackburn Rovers' striker Niall Ennis, according Alan Nixon's Patreon.

Ian Evatt's men are currently flying high in League One and are looking to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch.

The Trotters are engulfed in a hotly contested battle for automatic promotion, with six teams separated by just four points; crucially, Evatt's men have a number of games in hand over their direct rivals.

Despite having Dion Charles, Jan Dadi Bodvarsson, Victor Adeboyejo and Cameron Jerome at his disposal, the Bolton boss has moved to add another dimension to his forward line.

Niall Ennis close to Blackburn exit as Bolton swoop

According to Nixon (via his personal Patreon account, 17 January), Wanderers are now close to landing the 24-year-old forward, who has struggled for first-team action at Ewood Park during the 2023/24 campaign.

Nixon claims Bolton are looking to add more "power" to their forward line and that the former Wolves youngster may be willing to join them for the run-in.

Related Bolton Wanderers transfer latest: Man United man wanted, Niall Ennis update Bolton could be set to strengthen their hand for the final few months of the season to bolster their promotion push

Despite Blackburn being low on numbers, it's believed Rovers are happy to sanction the loan switch. Nixon also adds that Evatt's men have "edged" ahead of Barnsley in the race for Ennis and that a deal could be concluded shortly.

The signing of Ennis will kickstart Wanderers' January business as Evatt looks to add to his squad with a busy schedule ahead.

Is Niall Ennis a good signing for Bolton?

Evatt already has a number of forwards to choose from, but the signing of Ennis certainly adds another dimension to the Trotters' attack. At times this season, Bolton have struggled against some of the stronger teams in League One. A 2-0 loss to Portsmouth, a 0-0 draw against Oxford United, and a 1-1 draw against Peterborough all spring to mind.

Having a player with Ennis' pace and ability to make clever runs in behind could give Wanderers another option when they don't completely dominate games.

Niall Ennis' career statistics, as per transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Plymouth 97 24 12 Wolves U21 48 12 7 Doncaster Rovers 32 6 4 Blackburn Rovers 13 1 0

The 24-year-old has been hit by injury but if he can rediscover his form from his time at Plymouth Argyle, Evatt will be adding a quality attacking addition to his squad.

Could Niall Ennis' Bolton arrival mean the end for Cameron Jerome?

With Ennis set to arrive in Greater Manchester, Jerome's future could well be in doubt.

The 37-year-old is contracted to the club until the end of the season, but has been largely a bit-part player during the 2023/24 season with just 12 League One appearances to date.

Ennis is likely to start off as an impact substitute under Evatt, and this could impact on the veteran striker. Potentially looking to move Jerome off the wage bill could free up space for further arrivals over the next two weeks.