As the years gone by have proved, Man United have one of the most proficient academies in the whole of England, with plenty of youngsters coming through the setup to either play for the Red Devils' first-team or move on to other clubs and become a success.

And the latest teenager to potentially be a star of the future is Dan Gore, who impressed in pre-season in 2023 but is now potentially set to go out on loan for game-time.

A report from Football Insider in late December suggested that Borussia Dortmund were planning on trying to make 19-year-old Gore the latest British talent they bring to the Bundesliga to develop, but it's far more likely that United keep the midfielder and develop him into a first-teamer of the future.

There is also a battle for Gore's services from agents as he is currently represented by his family, but in the short-term, there has been plenty of interest in England to take the youngster on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Bolton, Blackpool, Shrewsbury and Fleetwood all want Gore

Perhaps surprisingly though, given Gore's reputation and his couple of appearances under Erik Ten Hag already this season, it appears that League One could be his destination and not the Championship.

Preston North End of the second tier were reportedly interested in Gore recently, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, but it was then soon claimed by the Daily Mail that there was a 'better chance' of him heading into the third tier instead.

And per The Mail's Transfer Confidential column, no fewer than four League One clubs are interested in taking Gore for the remainder of the season.

They include many clubs that would be close to home for the young midfielder, with automatic promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers being one of those sides showing their interest, as well as North West rivals Blackpool, who are in a play-off race as they are just four points off the top six spots.

Their Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town are also keen, although they are currently rooted to the bottom of the table and have recently hired Charlie Adam as their new head coach, whilst Shrewsbury Town are the other club to register their interest in Gore if he is to head out on loan.

Shoretire loan from last season could give Bolton the edge in Gore race

United fans may be surprised if Gore goes to League One and not the Championship, given he's had a Premier League cameo this season and played regularly for the under-21's.

But regular minutes will be the priority when it comes to his development, and the Red Devils may see League One as the place where he's likely to get that game-time.

That could put Bolton in pole position for Gore's services as United sent another talented youngster in Shola Shoretire to the Trotters in January last year.

Shoretire did initially start regularly but after failing to get on the scoresheet he was benched for a number of games towards the end of the season - United clearly trusted Ian Evatt to develop their starlet though and the same could happen again with Gore.