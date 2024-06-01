Serie A club Bologna are still hoping to negotiate a lower price for Leicester City’s Victor Kristiansen this summer.

According to Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo, the top flight club does not want to pay the €15 million (£12.8 million) fee agreed last summer.

The Dane spent the campaign on loan with Thiago Motta’s side, helping them clinch qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The defender made 32 league appearances for the club as they sealed fifth in the table, earning their place in the premier continental cup competition next year.

However, it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached between the two clubs to convert the full-back's loan move into a permanent one.

Victor Kristiansen's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.03 Interceptions 0.47 Blocks 1.37 Clearances 1.76 Aerials won 0.94

Victor Kristiansen transfer latest as Bologna plot deal

The impending departure of Enzo Maresca to Chelsea is seen as a boost in Bologna's hopes of finding an agreement with Leicester.

The Italian viewed the left-back as someone capable of playing on the left of a back-three defensive system, making him a useful asset to his plans for life in the Premier League.

However, the coach has since agreed to depart the King Power Stadium to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Bologna are hoping to negotiate a deal worth closer to €8 or 9 million, despite agreeing to a €15 million option to buy clause 12 months ago.

The player’s loan deal is set to expire at the end of the month, giving both clubs a few weeks to discuss potential terms and possibly find a compromise of some sort.

Kristiansen only signed for the Foxes during the 2023 January transfer window, arriving from Copenhagen.

The defender cost a reported £17 million before going out on loan just six months later, meaning a sale of around £6.8 or 7.6 million would represent a big loss on someone who has a contract until the summer of 2028.

Leicester’s promotion success

Maresca guided Leicester to the Championship title while Kristiansen was out on loan.

The Foxes earned 97 points, finishing one ahead of Ipswich Town, with Southampton also gaining promotion through the play-offs.

Their return to the top flight should help their negotiation position with Bologna, although the club will still need to raise funds this summer in order to ease the burden on their financial position.

Leicester are in danger of receiving a points deduction penalty if found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, and will want to avoid any potential future issues as well so could look to sell players this summer.

Leicester may still need Victor Kristiansen even without Maresca

Leicester are quite light at left-back, and Kristiansen is returning off the back of an impressive top flight campaign in Italy.

While it’s unclear who will manage the club next season, they may still want to keep the Dane on board due to how few other options the squad has in that area.

This may force Bologna into triggering the full £12.8 million option to buy clause, as it seems unlikely that Leicester would willingly accept any less at this stage, even in their financial position.

With promotion secured, Kristiansen may also welcome a return to England as it gives him the opportunity to compete in the Premier League once again.

It was clear that with Maresca preferring an inverted left-back as opposed to more of a wing-back type, Kristiansen didn't fit into the Italian's style, but he could be to the liking of his successor once he departs to Chelsea officially.