A new era is underway at Norwich City following the appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup as head coach.

The Canaries had been searching for a new manager following the departure of David Wagner, who was sacked earlier this month after the 4-0 loss to Leeds United in the play-off semi-final second leg.

A host of names were linked with the Norwich job after Wagner's exit, including Will Still, Pascal Jansen and Steve Cooper, but the Canaries have opted to appoint Thorup, who has left Danish side FC Nordsjaelland to take over at Carrow Road.

Thorup had spells as an academy coach and assistant manager at Nordsjaelland before taking over as manager in January 2023, and he led them to a fourth-placed finish in the Danish Superliga this season, but they were unable to secure European football.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's record as FC Nordsjaelland manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 67 34 17 16 50.75%

Ben Knapper explains Johannes Hoff Thorup appointment

Norwich Sporting Director Ben Knapper said that Thorup was the standout candidate for the job, and he believes the 35-year-old is the right man to take the club forward.

"We’re delighted to welcome both Johannes and Glen to Norwich City," Knapper said in a statement on the club's official website.

"After a thorough and robust process, Johannes stood out amongst an incredible shortlist of candidates.

"Through all of our interactions, it was clear that Johannes aligns perfectly with our vision and values. He is a proven developer, with a clear and demonstrable playing style.

"We believe that Johannes will be the perfect fit for the next stage of our new and exciting journey."

While Thorup is an exciting choice, it is not an appointment without risks for the Canaries, and having led the managerial search, Knapper will be hoping that his bold decision pays off.

Norwich City have taken a big gamble with Johannes Hoff Thorup appointment

Thorup's record at Nordsjaelland is impressive, and it is clear that he is a manager with a lot of potential.

However, although Thorup has managed in the Danish top flight and the Europa Conference League, that will not prepare him for the competitiveness of the Championship, and he will need time to adapt to the second tier.

While many Canaries supporters will have been pleased to see Wagner depart, it was a harsh decision by Knapper to dismiss him.

Norwich sat as low as 17th in the table in early November, with large sections of the fan base calling for Wagner to be sacked, but despite operating under significant pressure, he led the Canaries to the play-offs after an excellent second half of the season.

The performance in the play-off defeat to Leeds was poor, but it could be argued that Wagner had earned the right to continue into next season, so it was a big call from Knapper to make a change.

Wagner and his predecessor, Dean Smith, were both unpopular with Norwich supporters, and while Thorup will likely be shown patience in the early stages of his tenure, that will not last forever.

Having finished sixth this campaign, Thorup will be expected to have the Canaries in promotion contention once again next season, but it may not be easy to achieve that objective.

After failing to reach the Premier League, Norwich could be vulnerable to losing some of their star players this summer, including the likes of midfielder Gabriel Sara, winger Jon Rowe and striker Josh Sargent.

Sara is reportedly attracting interest from Crystal Palace, and it would be incredibly tough for Thorup to replace the Brazilian, who scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions this season.

Sargent was the Canaries' top scorer with 16 goals this campaign, and that total could have been much higher had he not missed over four months with injury, but he could move on this summer, with Wolves, Brentford and Leeds all said to be keen.

Rowe scored 13 goals and registered four assists in 38 games in all competitions this season, and he is another player who may attract interest over the coming months, but a decline in form towards the end of the campaign could deter clubs from making a move.

Thorup is already facing a defensive rebuild after Ben Gibson, Danny Batth, Sam McCallum and Dimitris Giannoulis were released at the end of their contracts, and having to replace three of his side's main attacking threats would be a huge challenge.

Appointing young managers has proven to be a successful formula for Championship clubs in recent years, and Thorup could prove to be a shrewd choice.

But there is no doubt the Canaries have taken a big risk, and Knapper will face increasing scrutiny if Thorup fails to deliver at Carrow Road.