‘Bold’, ‘His final game’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Neil Warnock names starting line up to face Luton Town

Middlesbrough will be hoping to quickly eliminate Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City from their minds with a positive result against Luton Town tonight.

Neil Warnock’s side sat in sixth prior to Saturday’s clash with The Blues, but dropped all the way down to 11th on the final whistle.

Similarly, Luton found themselves one place above Boro before their 2-0 defeat to Preston North End, and now, they sit in 10th place.

A record-breaking moment will play out tonight at Kenilworth Road, as Warnock is set for his 1602nd match at the helm of a professional football club, surpassing the current record of 1601.

The vastly experienced Yorkshireman has enjoyed tremendous success in the EFL and beyond since making his managerial debut in 1981.

Naming three changes from the side that lost at home to Birmingham, Warnock has brought in 33-year-old goalkeeper Luke Daniels for Joe Lumley, who has dropped down to the bench.

Warnock has also given starts to 22-year-old Isiah Jones and 18-year-old Josh Coburn, who come into the side for Martin Payero and Uche Ikpeazu, with the pair missing out the clash at Luton altogether.

Here, we take a look at how Middlesbrough fans have reacted to news of their starting line up on Twitter…

Bold from NW, let’s hope we put in some graft tonight! https://t.co/Gk9ncLYRkG — Michael Gair (@MichaelTG91) November 2, 2021

WHERE MARTIN — Specs (@Joesole_) November 2, 2021

Warnock playing youth in his final game pic.twitter.com/IB51JgfZRq — Joe (@Joembutler) November 2, 2021

Obvious that Warnock would blame Payero for the last match. — Slow Down Arthur (@admiralbooth) November 2, 2021

Warnock out — Max🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@max_mclaren) November 2, 2021