Bold decision on fan favourite is required for Sheffield United to cope at Sunderland: Opinion

Middlesbrough will cut the gap between themselves and Sheffield United to just one point if they beat Stoke City at The Riverside this evening.

Taking all three points would increase the pressure on the Blades’ shoulders as they prepare for a trip to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

With the way that Boro are playing at the moment, even with Stoke City showing some positive signs of late, they will be expected to close the gap and get in the heads of the United players ahead of the Black Cats encounter.

Sunderland offer something of a unique test in the Championship, especially since losing Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, due to the number of mobile forwards and midfielders they have in their ranks.

The youthful exuberance is there for all to see in watching the Black Cats, and though they lack experience and quality in certain areas, they are often able to play at a very high intensity for extended periods.

Dan Neil, Edouard Michut, Abdoullah Ba, Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah make up one of the most mobile midfield contingents in the division, which poses some challenges to Paul Heckingbottom that the majority of other teams do not.

The likes of Oliver Norwood and John Fleck are still very valuable and effective midfielders at this level, with the former contributing a lot without the ball this season, but the two 31-year-olds will more than likely have issues matching Sunderland in the centre of the pitch in transitional moments due to sheer running power more than anything else.

Therefore, Heckingbottom should be looking to bring one of James McAtee or Tommy Doyle in Fleck to help the Blades deal with Tony Mowbray’s midfield runners.

Fleck remains a very reliable performer for the Blades and his contributions between now and the end of the season will be huge in pushing for promotion, but having also recently come back into the side following an injury lay-off, Sunderland is one of the worst sides he could be facing with a shorter turnaround.

The Blades’ level has dropped off in the last month or so and rotating his squad a little more could increase the freshness in the dressing room.

McAtee and Doyle may not have as much emotional baggage in hunting down promotion with the knowledge that they will probably not be at Bramall Lane next season.

That state of affairs could work in a positive or negative way, but on the whole this season the Manchester City duo have made good impacts when called upon and their energy could help the Blades tame the Black Cats on Wednesday evening.