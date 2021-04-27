Bolasie and Wyke in; Assombalonga out: An early look at how Middlesbrough’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

Middlesbrough are preparing for an incredibly busy summer in the transfer market.

After rescuing the club from the cusp of relegation last term, Neil Warnock has done a good job of helping the squad to kick on this term and push towards the top end of the table.

At one point it even looked like a play-off push could be on the cards, but unfortunately for supporters that’s proven to be a bridge too far.

This summer there’s likely to be a significant turnaround in the Middlesbrough playing squad with several players out of contract and even more coming to the end of their loan deals.

With that in mind there have been some early transfer links ahead of the new season.

So what could Middlesbrough’s side look like on the first day of the 2021-22 campaign? We take a look.