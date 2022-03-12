Bola in: Is this Middlesbrough’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Looking to secure a spot in the top six as the Championship nears its concluding stages, Chris Wilder has done an excellent job since taking charge at Middlesbrough.

The former Sheffield United boss has helped create a really good feeling around the Teesside club, with Boro just two points shy of the play-offs.

Interestingly, Wilder’s side are experiencing polar opposite emotions when playing at the Riverside and when on the road.

Middlesbrough have won eight successive home games as things stand, whilst they have only managed to take a mere point on their last five away trips.

With six of their last 11 coming away from home, and with a remaining schedule filled with clubs vying for promotion, it is set to be a tough battle for the Teessiders.

Whislt we wait to see what the rest of this campaign has in store for Wilder’s men, we give our opinion as to who would make Boro’s best XI if they had a fully-fit squad…

Joe Lumley has emerged as number one under Wilder, with Luke Daniels seeing some minutes when Neil Warnock was at the helm, however, it is the 27-year-old who deserves this spot.

Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair have been excellent under Wilder, and despite Sol Bamba putting in some strong displays nearer the start of the campaign, it is the aforementioned trio that have consistently proven their worth throughout the season thus far.

Isaiah Jones is a must in this side after such an incredible campaign thus far, with his attacking intelligence, end-product and blistering pace causing all sorts of problems going forward, whilst he has also displayed the required defensive attributes.

He may have endured a difficult return at the weekend, however, Marc Bola provides a real attacking threat on the left flank, although, Neil Taylor has been a decent enough option.

Matt Crooks has been proven to be a real strong summer addition, with the former Rotherham United man combing excellently with Jones and Dijksteel on the right flank, a real source of excitement for Boro fans.

Jonny Howson has been as reliable as ever in the midfield for Boro this season, with his tough-tackling tendencies, composure in possession and experience, all on display throughout this campaign thus far.

Marcus Tavernier has also upped it a gear this season, with the attacking midfielder showing consistent levels of creativity and positivity in forward areas.

This would mean that Riley McGree would miss out, and whilst he has been excellent when on the pitch, he has not played enough Middlesborough minutes to justify inclusion over the midfield three.

Selecting the front two is a lottery in itself, and whilst this could be incredibly harsh on Duncan Watmore, Folarin Balogun and Andraz Sporar just about edge it.