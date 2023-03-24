Bojan Krkic has thanked Stoke City and Potters supporters after calling time on his playing career.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement on social media yesterday, describing it as "one of the most thoughtful, difficult, and important decisions of my life".

A product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Bojan is one of many players once tipped the next Lionel Messi and though he did not live up to that billing, he enjoyed a fantastic career in the game.

The Spanish attacker can name Barca, Roma, AC Milan, and Ajax among the clubs he represented but he is fondly remembered in English football as well and loved in the Potteries.

Bojan spent five years at Stoke in total, featuring 85 times for the club, and it clearly holds a fond place in his heart as he took to Twitter to thank supporters after announcing his retirement.

The Verdict

He may never quite have lived up to the sky-high expectations that some had for him when he left La Masia but what a player Bojan was.

The Spaniard was a joy to watch at times, particularly in a Stoke shirt, and there is a reason he's so fondly remembered at the Bet365 Stadium.

His message shows that he still thinks fondly of his time with the Potters and it was a significant part of his career - having made more appearances for them than any club bar Barca.

Perhaps we'll see him back at the Bet365 Stadium as a fan at some point, he would certainly be well received.