Bojan makes Stoke City admission that Potters fans will love

Former Barcelona and Stoke City striker Bojan Krkic had admitted that Stoke is like a second home to him.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the striker, currently plying his trade for Vissel Kobe in Japan, discussed his career at length, stating that his time with the Potters was the most enjoyable of his career.

“Stoke, for me, it is my second home,” he told Sky Sports.

“It is the place where I enjoyed my football the most.”

Bojan joined Stoke City on a four-year-deal in 2014 and having had spells with FC Barcelona, Roma, AC Milan and Ajax, his signing was seen as a major coup at the time.

The Spanish striker went on to make 85 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals in his time there.

“My favourite moment was when they sang my name for the first time, the whole stadium. What is this?” Bojan recalled.

“They sung my name because they respected me, they loved me, not because my name was Bojan.”

“There was a special connection from the day that I arrived.”

Bojan was part of a Stoke side that briefly established itself as a top-half side in the Premier League under the guidance of Mark Hughes.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Stoke City players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 1) Ryan Shawcross More Less

When asked what made his time at Stoke so memorable, Bojan said it was the fans.

“The way the fans treated the players,” he told Sky Sports.

“The years when I was there, we had fantastic seasons, finishing ninth in the Premier League, beating the best teams in the league and competing in every game.”

“I enjoyed it everywhere but that was something special.”

The Verdict

It is clear from Bojan Krkic’s words just how special his time at Stoke City was to him.

After being at so many different clubs at a young age, it sounds as though the move to Stoke at 24-years-old came at the right time in the Spaniard’s career, allowing him to settle and find a club he can could home.

As discussed, Bojan enjoyed great success in his time at Stoke City, helping to establish the club as a top-ten side in the Premier League, although injuries did affect him in his time there, just as they have done throughout his career.

In the end, things ended less successfully, with the Spaniard leaving for more game time in January 2017 and then again the following season. On his return, he also struggled for game time despite Stoke being in the Championship.

Despite how things ended, he was always a fan favourite amongst Potters fans and this is probably why he sees Stoke City as his second home.