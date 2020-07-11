‘Boiled my blood’, ‘Horror show’ – Many Derby County fans fume at one man following Brentford defeat

Derby County suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford today and many Rams fans have hit out at goalkeeper Ben Hamer for his performance.

The Rams were unable to stop the Championship’s in-form side as Brentford picked up their seventh win on the bounce through an early goal from Ollie Watkins and a brace from Said Benrahma.

Watkins put the Bees ahead in the 3rd minute at Pride Park, tapping in after Bryan Mbeumo’s effort came back off the post.

Jason Knight pulled the Rams back level just before the half-hour mark but two second-half goals from Benrahma meant Brentford were able to take all three points and pile yet more pressure on the top two.

The Algerian’s second was a thing of beauty – curling a long-range effort into the side netting – but his first went straight through Hamer.

The Leicester City loanee, who has been Derby’s first-choice for much of the season, was clearly disappointed that he was unable to make what was a regulation save.

It appears those feelings are echoed by the Pride Park faithful – who were, of course, watching from home – and many Rams supporters have taken to Twitter to express their frustration at Hamer’s performance.

Read their reaction here:

Time to drop Hamer, cost us a few goals since the restart. Give Ravas a chance, Roos isnt good enough so lets see what Ravas has to offer, maybe be our number 2 for next season #dcfc #dcfcfans — The Lewis' (@R_JLewis11) July 11, 2020

Quite simpley beaten by a much better side. Even without the Hamer horror show they were very comfortable. Injuries and needless suspensions rearly catching up with the kids. I would like to see Brentford in the PL #dcfc — Chris Roe (@chris_roe78) July 11, 2020

Never expected anything from today but Hamer has boiled my blood there. 2-1 and we’re still in it. Fair enough the 3rd was sublime.. Big game next. #dcfc — Josh (@josh_gunstone) July 11, 2020

Well that's the season done. Hamer cost us massively again. #dcfc — Daniel Harrison (@DCFCDANZ8) July 11, 2020

No wonder our players keep getting sent off when we have a keeper who clearly won his place in a cereal box. Ben Hamer is the worst keeper we’ve had in the past 20 years. #dcfc #dcfcfans #derbycounty — AlexJames (@AlexJames016) July 11, 2020

Now that Ben Hamer has cost Derby their chance at the playoffs, can we play someone young and developable in goal for the rest of the season? Before we invest in someone, anyone, half decent for next season #dcfc 🐏 — Dr Owain Connors 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐏 (@OwainConnors) July 11, 2020

Hamer versus reading – flapped at a cross

Hamer versus forest- should have stopped it

Hamer versus WBA – could have done better with the first, shocker for the second

Hamer versus Brentford – absolute shocking error Safe to say, hamer has cost us dearly. Shocking

#dcfc — Rob (@bobbyxyz1234) July 11, 2020