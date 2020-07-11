Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Boiled my blood’, ‘Horror show’ – Many Derby County fans fume at one man following Brentford defeat

Published

12 mins ago

on

Derby County suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford today and many Rams fans have hit out at goalkeeper Ben Hamer for his performance.

The Rams were unable to stop the Championship’s in-form side as Brentford picked up their seventh win on the bounce through an early goal from Ollie Watkins and a brace from Said Benrahma.

Watkins put the Bees ahead in the 3rd minute at Pride Park, tapping in after Bryan Mbeumo’s effort came back off the post.

Jason Knight pulled the Rams back level just before the half-hour mark but two second-half goals from Benrahma meant Brentford were able to take all three points and pile yet more pressure on the top two.

The Algerian’s second was a thing of beauty – curling a long-range effort into the side netting – but his first went straight through Hamer.

The Leicester City loanee, who has been Derby’s first-choice for much of the season, was clearly disappointed that he was unable to make what was a regulation save.

Have these 9 things happened to Derby County this season? Have a go now!

1 of 9

Have Derby County signed a player from all four of England's top leagues this season? (Either on-loan or permanently)

It appears those feelings are echoed by the Pride Park faithful – who were, of course, watching from home – and many Rams supporters have taken to Twitter to express their frustration at Hamer’s performance.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Boiled my blood’, ‘Horror show’ – Many Derby County fans fume at one man following Brentford defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: