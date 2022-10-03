Bogle starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face QPR on Tuesday

Sheffield United are still top of the pile in the Championship as things stand and that is the way they will want to keep it ahead of their clash with QPR this week.

They’re unbeaten in their last five and though they weren’t able to take three points off Birmingham at the weekend – they had to settle for a 1-1 draw – they will feel they can get even more points off the Hoops. They’re a point clear of Norwich and a win here could increase the gap between the two teams.

QPR though are not simply there to be beaten on Tuesday. They too have had an excellent start to the season and are sat in fifth place, nestled nicely in the play-off places under new boss Michael Beale.

The Blades though will fancy their chances regardless – and here is how the club could line for the fixture.

Perhaps one of the only changes for Sheffield United might be quite an important one at that. Jayden Bogle made a long-awaited return from injury at the weekend but came on only as a substitute at the back end of the game. For this fixture then, it’s probably not worth throwing him into a full 90 minutes just a few days later. However, the Blades could start the player on the left because of their issues on that flank and then perhaps sub him off at half-time or at 60 minutes, so he isn’t playing the full fixture.

At the back, the three-man backline of Chris Basham, John Egan and Rhys Norrington-Davies has proven it works. They are all solid and it would be unwise to switch up any of those for this game against QPR, whilst on the right, George Baldock is an important and influential player.

In the middle, Oliver Norwood completed the most passes of anyone in the game with 67 and Sander Berge alongside him is a real threat in terms of creating chances and scoring them. The two are key for the Blades and should be two of the first names on the teamsheet, so will likely both play a part again here.

Finally, Iliman Ndiaye had a quiet game against Birmingham but he was still the most fouled player on the field, which shows that defenders are picking up on how dangerous he can be when he gets the ball. When you give him the chances and get the ball to him, he can make things happen so is worth having on the field. Alongside him, Oli McBurnie bagged the goal and should therefore retain his place in the team too.