Bogle misses out, 5-3-2: The Sheffield United XI that Heckingbottom should field v Blackburn

Sheffield United turn attention back to the Championship this weekend and a trip to Blackburn Rovers, days after booking an FA Cup quarter final against the same opposition following a 1-0 win over Tottenham.

It’s been a week of real highs for the Blades, who have also reopened their seven-point lead over Middlesbrough in the race for automatic promotion, beating Watford 1-0 at Bramall Lane last weekend whilst Boro slipped up against West Brom.

A 1-0 win over Spurs in the FA Cup fifth round came via Iliman Ndiaye’s 79th minute strike and topped off a fine few days for the Blades. They will face Blackburn at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup quarter finals but, before that, the pair face off at Ewood Park this Saturday in a key game at the top of the Championship.

Early Sheffield United team news v Blackburn

It’s not quite clear how Sheffield United’s squad has pulled through Wednesday night’s win over Tottenham, although the fact Heckingbottom had made eight changes to the starting line-up indicates that key men will come back into the fold. The likelihood is, then, that we see a side more similar to the one that faced Watford last Saturday.

Anel Ahmedhodzic is suspended after receiving his 10th caution of the season against Watford. Whilst Ciaran Clark and Jayden Bogle were both suffering with illness and missed out against Spurs, putting their involvement here in doubt.

Predicted Sheff United XI v Blackburn

As our graphic outlines, it’s seven changes from the side that started against Spurs on Wednesday.

Wes Foderingham is in goal, behind a back-three of the returning John Egan, after suspension, Jack Robinson and Chris Basham, with the latter retained in the absence of Ahmedhodzic.

Max Lowe comes back into the side at left wing-back, with George Baldock continuing on the right, fitness permitting and dependant on Bogle’s availability after illness.

Oliver Norwood will return after a midweek rest, whilst John Fleck and Sander Berge only had cameos against Spurs. That pair could give the midfield a much more experienced look than we saw midweek.

Ndiaye is recalled to the starting line-up after his heroics from the bench midweek, joined by Oli McBurnie in the attacking unit. McBurnie is another that was afforded a rest against Spurs.

