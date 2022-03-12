Bogle in: Is this Sheffield United’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

This is turning into an excellent season for Sheffield United.

Having started poorly under Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades now look rejuvenated under Paul Heckingbottom, and have enjoyed a run of form that has propelled them well into contention for the play-offs, and maybe even automatic promotion.

Heckingbottom’s side currently sit fifth in the Championship standings, ahead of their visit to Coventry on Saturday afternoon.

Injuries will play a part in Heckingbottom’s selection for that game, and he will be hoping they do not have too much of a negative impact on his side.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at who we think makes up Sheffield United’s best starting lineup, when every member of their current squad is fit and available.

In goal, Wes Foderingham has become something of a cult hero at Bramall Lane following a string of outstanding performances this season, so there is no question he takes the number one spot here.

The back three that Sheffield United have become so renowned for is made up of Ben Davies, who is starting to grow into his role with this side after a slow start to his loan spell from Liverpool, alongside the long serving and ever reliable John Egan and Chris Basham.

Wing-back is a role that has been particularly hampered by injuries recently, and it is two players currently struggling for fitness who take these spots.

Enda Stevens is another who has had a significant role to play for the Blades for many years now, so he comes into this side on the left, while Jayden Bogle is on the right, having seen his influence on the side grow and grow before being sidelined with injury.

In midfield, Sander Berge looks to have overcome the fitness issues that lingered over the start of his time at Bramall Lane, and he is now proving himself as one of the most effective technical players in the Championship.

He is reliably backed up by two more who have shown to be efficient operators at this level, in the form of John Fleck and Oliver Norwood.

The attacking midfield role then goes to Morgan Gibbs-White, who has excelled during his time on loan from Wolves, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 24 league games for the club this season.

Upfront, with 16 goals and seven assists in the Championship during the current campaign, the evergreen Billy Sharp remains the most dangerous attacking option to lead the line for Sheffield United, by quite some distance.