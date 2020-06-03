Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Boggles the mind’ – Many Leeds United fans flood to discuss Phil Hay update

Published

41 mins ago

on

Phil Hay has detailed how it is business as usual at Leeds United, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side stepping up their preparations for the Championship season to resume later this month.

Leeds, like the rest of the Championship, have had it confirmed that the EFL is looking to restart the second-tier on June 20th, with sides now stepping up their contact training and working towards that date.

A recent update from The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds are cracking on and working towards the restart, but across the Championship that isn’t the case for all.

In West London, Queens Park Rangers have a significant problem with the restart date and even released a statement underlining their concern.

To the Leeds fans, however, there is a significant problem with that stance from QPR and their preparation for the restart of the season has been questioned and compared to Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa had Leeds on a strict lockdown regime and they look to have returned in fine shape.

Many Leeds fans are pointing to their excellent preparations, whilst others are questioning why QPR have this stance on the season on the back of Hay’s update.

We take a look at some of what has been said…

