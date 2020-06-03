‘Boggles the mind’ – Many Leeds United fans flood to discuss Phil Hay update

Phil Hay has detailed how it is business as usual at Leeds United, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side stepping up their preparations for the Championship season to resume later this month.

Leeds, like the rest of the Championship, have had it confirmed that the EFL is looking to restart the second-tier on June 20th, with sides now stepping up their contact training and working towards that date.

A recent update from The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds are cracking on and working towards the restart, but across the Championship that isn’t the case for all.

In West London, Queens Park Rangers have a significant problem with the restart date and even released a statement underlining their concern.

To the Leeds fans, however, there is a significant problem with that stance from QPR and their preparation for the restart of the season has been questioned and compared to Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa had Leeds on a strict lockdown regime and they look to have returned in fine shape.

Many Leeds fans are pointing to their excellent preparations, whilst others are questioning why QPR have this stance on the season on the back of Hay’s update.

We take a look at some of what has been said…

Great read as always Phil 👍 Marcelo and his team seem to have us better prepared than anyone for the restart, let’s hope we can be out of the blocks quickly like the past couple of August’s 🤞🤞🤞 — Richard Lang (@richardlang05) June 3, 2020

With Bielsa at the helm being ready was never in doubt get ready for the whinging backlash — optimisticleedsfan (@nivekmulla1965) June 2, 2020

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail… — Josh Holden (@JoshuaHolden93) June 2, 2020

Too bad, get on with it. — Rob (@mightywhitesfc) June 2, 2020

To be fair @LUFC have been preparing for the restart from the day they went on lockdown…the thought that other clubs weren’t doing the same boggles the mind. — Simon McMaster (@simonmc68) June 2, 2020

The moaning ill prepared football clubs who wrongly assumed from day one that there would be no resumption of the Championship. In one word UNPROFESSIONAL — Steven Wilkinson (@scottie_sw51) June 2, 2020

If they started a week later, you can guarantee the same voices would be complaining of fixture pile ups! — Monkey Head (@monkeyhead78) June 3, 2020

This nonsense will only end once the first games of restart are played. MOT. — Paul Dougherty (@fulford1066) June 2, 2020

Just magnifies the unprofessional attitude of QPRs management they knew it was coming MOT — Andy Gott (@gottlegend) June 3, 2020

