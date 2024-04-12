Highlights Ipswich Town impressing in the Championship, competing for automatic promotion with solid squad built by Kieran McKenna.

Youngster Omari Hutchinson shines for Ipswich, showcasing versatility, confidence, and talent with impressive goal contributions.

Chelsea pleased with Hutchinson's development on loan at Ipswich, possibly considering involving him in squad next season.

Ipswich Town have found great success this season.

Kieran McKenna has turned out to be a fantastic appointment at Portman Road, as he has built a squad worthy of earning promotion to the Premier League.

After last season's promotion from League One, expectations were varied going into this season, but not many would have expected the Tractor Boys to be battling amongst Leeds United and Leicester City for the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich currently sit second in the table, just a point above Leeds with four games remaining. With the campaign being at its business end, McKenna's side must be at the top of their game in order to finish inside the top two.

They have still got to play Middlesbrough (H), Hull City (A), Coventry City (A) and Huddersfield Town (H), but they will be going into these games full of confidence and belief.

Ipswich are the top scorers in the league for a reason, as they have several players who know how to create chances and find the back of the net. One of those players is 20-year-old Omari Hutchinson, who has come on in leaps and bounds since signing on loan in the summer.

Omari Hutchinson's time at Ipswich

The Chelsea loanee arrived at Portman Road in the summer and has since played a big part in their success so far.

He has made just 16 league starts due to the strength in attacking options, but when he does play he is exciting and proves to be a real threat to defenders.

Seven goals and six assists in the Championship is all that needs to be said about the season he has had with Ipswich Town so far.

Hutchinson has grabbed eight goal contributions in his last 13 games as he appears to be playing with plenty of confidence.

His versatility has been absolutely key for the Tractor Boys this season, as he has played behind the striker, as well as on both wings, so he can do a job wherever he is required. The recent injury to right-winger, Wes Burns, would have been a much bigger blow if Hutchinson was not waiting in the wings to replace him in the starting eleven.

He is certainly enjoying his time at Portman Road, and in a recent interview, he was asked about the possibility of him returning on loan next season.

"Listen, I can’t tell you where I’m going to play. We’ll see in the summer what the right move is and what the best decision is for myself. I love it here, 100%. I’m glad I came.”

"It will be one of my options, if everyone agrees with it. I couldn’t give you the right answer now, you’ll just have to wait and see in the summer."

Chelsea will be delighted

As with any loan move, the parent club always hopes that their player will earn sufficient game time and will develop in a positive manner, and Hutchinson has certainly done that with Ipswich Town.

Chelsea, and especially Todd Boehly, will be absolutely thrilled to see their youngster thriving in the Championship, and they must be thinking about involving him at Stamford Bridge next season.

It is well documented that Chelsea have struggled hugely this season as they currently sit 9th in the table and look unlikely to be playing European football next season.

Without the signing of Cole Palmer, they would arguably be lower in the table, which will cause alarm bells to ring for the Blues. Next season, the club must work on establishing a squad that is capable of working as a team and competing with the best of the best.

Related Gabby Agbonlahor makes fresh promotion prediction after Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds slip-ups Gabriel Agbonlahor has given his prediction for who will earn promotion from the Championship this season

If used correctly, Hutchinson could be a huge asset for Chelsea next season, after his impressive displays in the Championship. He may not start many games, but will be a superb option to have in attack due to his incredible versatility and his huge potential.

If Mauricio Pochettino decides that he does not wish to include Hutchinson next season, the club will likely receive a healthy transfer fee based on his performances this season, so Todd Boehly will be licking his lips either way.