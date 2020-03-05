Bobby Zamora expresses thoughts on Aleksandar Mitrović and admits where Fulham must improve

Bobby Zamora reckons his Fulham need to improve defensively, but remains confident that his former side club can achieve automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Fulham found themselves level on points with second-placed Leeds United less than a month ago, but three matches without a victory during the middle of February – which included their disasterous 3-0 home defeat to Barnsley – saw the Whites slip five points behind the Elland Road outfit.

But after consecutive victories over Preston North End and Swansea City, Fulham have moved back up 3rd in the standings, although the gap between themselves and Leeds, who’ve won their previous four league matches, remains at five points.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Zamora, who was part of the Whites side that memorably reached the Europa League final back in 2010, said: “I still see Scotty every now and again and send him the odd text. The club hit a bit of a bumpy patch and the pressure was on but he’s done well to turn things around.”

Aboubakar Kamara’s stoppage-time strike against Preston on Saturday ended a run of almost a month since another Fulham player besides Aleksander Mitrovic scored – and Zamora knows the importance of the Championship’s top goalscorer.

Zamora continued: “The club are obviously relying on Mitro [Aleksander Mitrovic] up top to score the goals and he’s doing that. He’s so important to the way they’ve been playing. He’s doing really well and I’m pleased for them.”

“I’d like to see them tighten up at the back a bit more. Maybe bring in or two more players in defence to help them out. They’re scoring goals and getting results but they could be a little better in that regard.”

The Verdict

Zamora is spot on about Mitrovic’s importance, but his views on Fulham’s defensive problems are someway off the mark.

His former have conceded just 37 times in the Championship this season – bettered by only Leeds – and have already kept 13 clean sheets this term, which is just two fewer than they managed during their last promotion campaign two years ago.