It will be an all-Yorkshire affair at Wembley for the League One play-off final after Barnsley confirmed their place yesterday evening courtesy of a 1-0 victory at Oakwell against Bolton Wanderers.

The Tykes and the Trotters played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at The Toughsheet Stadium, meaning Liam Kitching's strike at Barnsley's home sent Michael Duff's side through to face Sheffield Wednesday.

It is a result that means the division's third-placed team will face the fourth-placed team, with the final set to take place a week on Sunday down in the country's capital.

What did Barnsley centre-back Bobby Thomas share after the Tykes secured their spot at Wembley?

It has been a very good season of progression for Barnsley defender Bobby Thomas, who started the campaign on loan at Bristol Rovers, making 19 league appearances for the Gas.

However, a move to Barnsley came about in January and he has played every single minute of league action since his Tykes debut in the middle of January, proving to be a source of reliability.

As well as providing a solid and consistent defensive service, the 22-year-old has contributed in the final third too, managing seven goals and providing two assists this League One season, with six of these nine goal contributions coming since he swapped Bristol for Barnsley.

Thomas will be hoping that he can help his side deliver promotion via the play-offs, in a season where his parent club Burnley managed to win the Championship.

Taking to Twitter after yesterday's game at Oakwell, the defender posted:

Can Barnsley defeat Sheffield Wednesday and spring back to the Championship?

It is set to be a fantastic final at Wembley and it is just about right that it is these two teams who will have the chance to secure promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday go into the game as favourties after accumulating a whopping 96 points during the normal campaign, whilst confidence will be sky-high after turning around a four-goal deficit against Peterborough United.

However, a mightily strong 2023 stands the Tykes in good stead going into this final and ultimately, there will be a lot of confidence within the Barnsley camp too.

Barnsley managed to pick up all six points in meetings against the Owls this season, although play-off football is can be as unpredictable as it gets, especially after how things played out for Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-final.