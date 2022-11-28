Bobby Thomas = 8.5/10: Rating all of Bristol Rovers’ summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Winning promotion back to League One in dramatic fashion last time out, the ultimate objective at Bristol Rovers at the start of this third-tier campaign would have been survival.

Making a good go of things thus far, the Gas currently sit 15th in the table and are much closer in points to the play-off positions than they are to the relegation places.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the campaign has in store at the Memorial Ground, here, we rate all of Bristol Rovers’ summer signings out of 10.

Do you agree?

John Marquis = 6.5/10

John Marquis has netted two goals in 12 League One matches thus far this season and has recently returned from injury.

Tasked with operating centrally as a striker in most games, he has also played on the right of a front three, and when he has played, he has typically done well.

Lewis Gordon = 8/10

Lewis Gordon has proven to be a real attacking threat from the left-back or left-wing-back position thus far this season.

The 21-year-old has started 17 League One matches thus far for the Gas and has been an impressive addition.

James Gibbons = 6/10

James Gibbons has managed six starts since an injury disrupted his campaign in August, with the full-back providing energy from the right-back position.

It is hard to really assess his impact thus far with a limited number of minutes but there have certainly been positive signs.

Jordan Rossiter = 7/10

Jordan Rossiter is enjoying a strong first season with the Gas following his move from Fleetwood Town.

Emerging as a regular starter quite early on in this campaign, Rossiter is a source of consistency for the League One outfit.

Luke McCormick = 6/10

Luke McCormick has not quite kicked on as he would have hoped this season with the Gas, as he has been restricted to just 452 minutes of League One action.

Technically a very good player, he will be hoping to play more of a starring role as the season progresses.

James Connolly = 7/10

James Connolly started the season in really strong form before an injury halted his progress in late August.

He is now back and fit and will be hoping to regain a permanent spot in Joey Barton’s starting XI with competition levels rising.

Lewis Gibson = 7/10

Lewis Gibson has started eight League One matches this season thus far and has been particularly influential over the last month or so.

The Everton loanee has impressed from a physical standpoint and from a ball-carrying perspective too.

Josh Coburn = 7.5/10

Josh Coburn has netted four and has provided a further assist in eight league appearances thus far.

In what has been an impressive loan stint for him, the 19-year-old will be hoping to continue seeing regular minutes in the third tier.

Bobby Thomas = 8.5/10

Bobby Thomas is enjoying a productive loan spell with the Gas.

Excellent on the ball, a good reader of the game and dominant in his duels, Thomas has emerged as a very important part of how Bristol Rovers have progressed since the start of the campaign.