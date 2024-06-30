Highlights Derby County needs reinforcements after releasing key players, key signings are crucial to ensure survival in the Championship.

Bobby Clark from Liverpool, Alfie May from Charlton, and Mathew Ryan could provide the experience and skill needed for the Rams.

Potential transfers show the club's ambition to succeed in the upcoming season despite facing financial challenges in recent years.

It's set to be an important summer for Derby County as they embark on their first season back in the Championship after a couple of seasons in the third tier.

The Rams' released list saw goalkeepers, midfielders and strikers all depart meaning reinforcements will be required at Pride Park to ensure they stay afloat in the second tier.

Recent years have seen financial difficulties for Derby and, although things are looking up with their recent promotion, they will be on the hunt for some shrewd investments.

Here, FLW takes a look at three promising transfers the Rams could look at this summer...

Bobby Clark

Liverpool's Bobby Clark has been linked with a loan move to Pride Park previously, and it would be a smart bit of business if Derby could get it over the line.

The Rams have been chasing Clark for some time and still reportedly hold an interest in the midfielder. With the departures of both Conor Hourihane and Korey Smith from the central unit, reinforcements here will be required.

Although they have reportedly received knockbacks previously, their new Championship status will surely improve their position in any negotiations.

The 19-year-old has been one of the beneficiaries of departing manager Jurgen Klopp's faith in youth and has already made 14 appearances for the Reds' senior side, including 48 minutes in their Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Despite being a growing presence in the first team, Clark will need more minutes to develop to his full potential. Liverpool may see Pride Park as the ideal venue to provide this now the club can offer Championship football.

Alfie May

Derby's released list also saw the end of Dwight Gayle's and Martyn Waghorn's stints at Pride Park, meaning some fresh attacking power will likely be required.

The Rams could do worse than an attempt to lure Alfie May away from Charlton Athletic. He only joined the Addicks last summer but the offer of his first taste of Championship football may be enough to tempt him, as at 30 years old he may not get the opportunity again.

May's last three League One seasons, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 43 23 1 2022/23 39 20 3 2021/22 46 23 4

Charlton are believed to have paid around £250,000 for the striker, so will no doubt want to return a profit after just 12 months of his service, but it does not seem like a fee would be extortionate. Derby CEO Stephen Pearce has previously promised there will be money to spend on the squad should they achieve promotion, so some of those funds could be used on May.

Breaking the 20-goal mark in each of his last three League One seasons suggests he could be ready for a more advanced challenge, and Derby are ideally placed to offer just that.

Mathew Ryan

This summer will see previous no.1 Joe Wildsmith depart Pride Park and veteran stopper Scott Loach will also follow him out of the door.

As much as Derby intend to bolster their squad to challenge in the second tier next season, there is little doubt it will be a tough campaign. A strong and experienced backline will be required and that starts with the man between the sticks.

For that reason, the Rams have been linked with a move for former Brighton and Arsenal gloveman Mathew Ryan, who is set to leave his current club, AZ Alkmaar.

Ryan has appeared 132 times in the Premier League, along with outings in La Liga, Eredivisie, European competitions and 92 caps for Australia.

The 32-year-old will likely still have considerable years left in his playing career and would arrive with a pedigree almost unrivalled in the Championship. That he would arrive on a free just serves to sweeten the deal.