Derby County's plans for a return to the Championship will be well underway as they look to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Paul Warne's side secured promotion on the final day following a victory over Carlisle United at Pride Park.

Across the campaign, a number of players became an integral part of the Rams side, some of whom were signed on loan at the beginning or midway through the term.

Football League World takes a look at the players Derby could look to bring to Pride Park in the summer from the Premier League.

Tim Iroegbunam

A player who has already experienced a season in the Championship, Tim Iroegbunam, would be an excellent addition to Paul Warne's ranks in the summer window.

Having lost Max Bird, who returned to Bristol City after completing a move to the Robins in the January transfer window, as well as influential loan midfielder, Ebou Adams, the Aston Villa man combines the qualities of both those players into one.

The 20-year-old has made 17 appearances this term, including five in the UEFA Europa Conference League under Unai Emery, but the opportunity of first-team football next term seems slim, with the Spaniard possibly looking to bolster his squad as they look ahead to another campaign of European football.

Iroegbunam previously featured for Queens Park Rangers last term and made 32 league appearances in a successful breakthrough season at Carrow Road, but with the platform the size of a club like Derby could give him, especially with the types of personnel they need, the Villa man could certainly bolster Warne's midfield options for the 2024/25 term.

Bobby Clark

Having risen through the ranks at Newcastle United and Birmingham City, Bobby Clark joined Liverpool in 2022 and has enjoyed a handful of appearances in Jürgen Klopp's final season at Anfield.

Across all competitions, the 19-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Reds, with his most memorable coming under the Wembley arch against Chelsea, as a young Liverpool side claimed the Carabao Cup trophy.

But since that day in February, the midfielder has not been seen too often in and around the first-team, which has been quite surprising given the glimpses of quality he has shown from the bench this term. Many believe a loan move would significantly enhance the potential of a player they expect to be on Merseyside for some time.

Derby seemingly have a good relationship with Liverpool, having done business in the past with Kaide Gordon's move to the club, so it seems possible that Clark could join Derby on loan in the summer. He's a player who works hard, likes to press from the front, but can also provide that versatility and composure across the front line, something the Rams at this moment in time are lacking.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

It has been no secret that Paul Warne has been eager to add pace and flair to his attacking options this season, and Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be the answer the Rams manager is looking for.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Charlton Athletic, showcased his talents by netting 15 times and providing 10 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for the Addicks. But, he has yet to make his mark at Selhurst Park.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2022/23 Charlton Athletic stats as per Transfermarkt Apps 50 Goals 15 Assists 10 Minutes played 3,970

Many assumed that his breakthrough season at The Valley would ensure regular minutes in the Premier League, but a hamstring problem has kept him on the injury table. However, he is now back fit and involved with the Eagles' first-team.

Rak-Sakyi did manage some appearances in the top flight under Roy Hodgson this term, but since his departure and Oliver Glasner's arrival, the youngster has been playing for the under-21's side. Should the situation remain the same heading into the new season, given he has already showcased his talents, he may want another move away where he can continue his development and play regular football.