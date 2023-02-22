Boardroom reaction emerges to major Hartlepool United managerial decision

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh has revealed sacking Keith Curle was ‘one of the most difficult decisions’ he has had to make as the boss was dismissed on Wednesday night.

Curle was only named as Pools boss in September, inheriting a club that were in the relegation zone after a poor start to the season.

Whilst there have been good moments under the guidance of the former Carlisle chief, Hartlepool are just one point and one place above the drop zone now, whilst 23rd placed Crawley Town have four games in hand.

So, the north-east side still face a massive battle to stay in League Two and Singh explained that’s why he has been forced to make the tough call as Curle’s departure was announced, along with assistant Colin West.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make at Pools. Keith and Colin in so many ways have improved the football club and our culture. They are both consummate professionals and they have genuinely been a pleasure to work with. I will go on record with my thanks to them both and the way that they have conducted business.

“Unfortunately we have just not seen the required results and I feel we must act now to give the club a chance in the final part of the season. Following the transfer window we believe there is a group of players that can secure our place in the league. We will act swiftly and do all that we can to get an immediate and smooth transition in the manager position.”

The verdict

Things just haven’t worked out for Curle and you can understand why the club have decided to make this call as they know it’s the last roll of the dice really with 13 games to go.

Clearly, Singh has a lot of respect for Curle but everyone in the game knows that it’s all about results and Hartlepool are in a very difficult position.

So, most would agree it’s the right call but it’s not going to be easy to find a suitable replacement that can keep the team in the Football League.

