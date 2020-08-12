Boardroom figure to leave Charlton

Chris Farnell has been removed as Charlton Athletic’s club solicitor according to the South London Press.

Farnell was appointed by ESI man Tahnoon Nimer as a legal representative as the boardroom battle between him and Matt Southall began to reach boiling point.

Since, we have seen the EFL reject the current ownership of Charlton and Farnell removed as a director of ESI, with him now no longer a legal representative in SE7.

He was quoted by the South London Press as saying:

“I have been informed by one of the club’s directors that my relationship with Charlton Athletic FC has been brought to an end. It was always my intention to provide Charlton Athletic FC with legal assistance and advice in my capacity as a lawyer, for a short period. I was never a director or owner of the football club, nor was I ever intending to be.

“Once it became clear that one of the consequences of the boardroom dispute at Charlton Athletic FC was it’s likely expulsion from the Football League, I focused my efforts on trying to facilitate the orderly running of the club as best I could in what were very challenging circumstances.

“The significant work undertaken, against the back drop of intense speculation, much of which was inaccurate and misinformed, I believe greatly improves the prospects of Charlton Athletic FC remaining in the EFL. I sincerely hope this is the case and the fans get the stability and success they and their club deserve. I wish them all the best.”

Farnell had been working on an appeal for those seeking to show the EFL they are fit to run the club after failing the test on Friday, so it remains to be seen how this development impacts that particular aspect.

It does sound, though, as if Farnell is going to be leaving the club and having little to do with it now, as the Addicks hope for a bit more in the way of clarity with just a month left to go until the new season starts.

The Verdict

It’s another development at Charlton and plenty more will be coming this summer.

Farnell is set to leave and how this impacts certain aspects will soon become clearer.

The sooner the better, you feel, for Addicks fans.