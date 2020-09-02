Board figure speaks as Crystal Palace continue to be linked with EFL ace

Lee O’Neill, Ipswich Town’s general manager of football operations, has confirmed that the Tractor Boys have received and rejected two bids for midfielder Flynn Downes so far and they will continue to rebuff bids until things start matching their valuation of the midfielder.

Crystal Palace have been looking to sign the midfielder this summer window as they aim to add some of the top youngsters in the EFL but so far they have struggled to get Downes in.

Indeed, two bids have been rejected for not being enough fee-wise and it seems as though the men from Portman Road are going to hold firm until the figure is increased considerably.

Quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, O’Neill said:

“We have received two bids for Flynn over the last week or two but they are nowhere near the club’s valuation.

“Marcus [Evans, club owner] rejected them straight away and he has spoken personally to Flynn to make him aware of the club’s position.

“Every player strives to play at the highest level and Flynn is no different. We fully understand why a move to the Premier League would appeal to him but until the club receives an offer that meets our valuation there is no decision to make.”

The Verdict

Palace could well be encouraged to move for the midfielder now he has handed in a transfer request but, even so, it seems as though Ipswich are going to be tough negotiators and only let him go once they feel they are getting value for him.

Whether Palace and return, and what they return with, remains to be seen, then, but it seems likely there is still plenty to run in this particular story.