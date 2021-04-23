Blues player ruled out as Birmingham City gear up for clash with Derby County

Scott Hogan will miss Birmingham City’s clash with Derby County in the Sky Bet Championship, Lee Bowyer has confirmed.

The Blues can secure their Championship status for another season with a win against the Rams with Wayne Rooney’s side currently really scratching around for form and results at the moment.

Indeed, it’s a big chance for Lee Bowyer and the Blues to put a lid on this season and move on to next year with a win and that’s what they’ll be gunning for, though they will be missing striker Scott Hogan.

The forward came off in the draw with Nottingham Forest midweek and Bowyer confirmed he would not be involved this weekend, via Birmingham Live.

He said on Hogan’s hip problem:

“He has got a little tweak on it again and he has gone for a little injection on it today.”

“To be fair to Scotty he put himself forward and said ‘It’s not right but I will go on the bench and if you need me last ten-15 minutes’.

“But the problem is if you put him on the bench and if someone gets injured and the roles are reversed from Wednesday then it is going to difficult.”

The Verdict

A bit of a blow for the Blues, of course, but the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jonathan Leko have been regulars under Lee Bowyer and so they should be able to name a side that is fairly uncompromised for this important clash with the Rams.

It’s a big game for the Blues, they’ll all know that, and it’s a chance for Lee Bowyer to complete the job he was brought in to do; keep Birmingham up.

We’ll soon see how he does.