This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are facing up to a crucial summer - regardless of what division they play their football in next season.

Despite being taken over last July and seeing John Eustace and Tony Mowbray receive ample backing in the transfer market from the American investment group Knighthead, the Blues are once again staring the possibility of relegation right in the face.

The drop-off in form at St. Andrew's has been well-documented, which includes Wayne Rooney's disastrous period in charge between October and January - that gave the Liverpudlian no chance of being backed in the transfer window as he was dismissed on January 3.

And regardless of bringing in Paik Seung-Ho, Andre Dozzell and Alex Pritchard, Mowbray's assistant Mark Venus - currently in temporary charge due to a health issue concerning the 60-year-old - has been unable to halt the slide, and heading into Easter, the club are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Birmingham City fan pundit wants Matija Sarkic to return to Blues

Despite the uncertainty which once again hangs over the club as they face up to another relegation battle, Birmingham will no doubt be making contingency plans behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window.

FLW quizzed our Birmingham City fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, on which particular player from any Championship club he'd like to see recruited in the coming months, and he has gone for an old favourite.

"The one player I'd like to sign is Matija Sarkic, the Millwall goalkeeper," Gibbs stated. "We had him on loan from Wolves a couple of seasons ago."

Matija Sarkic's Championship Career So Far Club Appearances Clean Sheets Aston Villa 0 0 Birmingham City (Loan) 23 10 Stoke City (Loan) 8 3 Millwall 24 8 Total 55 21 Stats Correct As Of March 19, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

"He only played for half of the season because of a pretty serious injury, but he still won the club's Player of the Year award. He was absolutely exceptional," he continued.

"He had a really shaky start in pre-season but from day one of the league season he was outstanding, so I think I'd be going after him.

"Blues fans love him, he's got a proven record in the division as well, so he'd be my number one target.

Gibbs concluded: "I think a number of Blues fans were disappointed that we didn't sign him when he went to Millwall, but we obviously signed Ruddy as a short-term solution as we were stacked in the goalkeeping department at that time and were held back by FFP issues."

Birmingham City may have to pay big money to Millwall for Sarkic

As previously highlighted, this summer is a crucial one in B9, and whoever is in charge will face a number of big calls over the next few weeks.

The goalkeeping department is one of those, as at present, both veteran keepers John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge are entering the final months of their respective contracts, and their futures very much remain up in the air.

Whilst both have proven their qualities at Championship level for some time, finances are another key aspect which the club must take into consideration.

This in particular applies to Etheridge, who is estimated to be the club's fourth-highest permanently contracted earner with a salary of £17,500 per week, which is a hefty sum considering the Phillipines international has made just two league starts all season.

Related Birmingham City set to re-appoint 50-year-old as interim boss Rowett could be set for a brief return to St Andrew's, in Tony Mowbray's absence.

Previously, Gibbs highlighted that it was a must for the club to target a younger first-choice goalkeeper, and Sarkic definitely fits said mould, it's more of a question as to whether Millwall would let him depart just a year into his contract at The Den after completing an estimated £1.2 million move from Molineux.

Sarkic has featured just 24 times for the South London outfit due to sustaining a quad injury earlier in the season, but has gone on to accumulate eight clean sheets, with his last also coming against Birmingham on March 9.

Millwall are going to likely want a decent amount of profit to sell Sarkic considering he is a 26-year-old goalkeeper with his best years ahead of him, but the allure of potentially unfinished business at Birmingham could be a head-turner.

A move isn't beyond the realms of possibility, but you'd think that Birmingham will be spending their money wisely this summer if they stay up and not just on one player.