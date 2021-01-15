‘Blown away’ – Wayne Rooney reveals several reasons why he’s delighted to be Derby County manager

Wayne Rooney has confirmed his pride having been named the permanent manager of Derby County, as he outlined his ambitions to take the club forward.

The Manchester United legend arrived at Pride Park last year as a player-coach, and he was placed in temporary charge when Phillip Cocu was sacked towards the end of last year.

Under his guidance, the Rams have picked up form, collecting 13 points from the nine league games he has had in sole charge.

Therefore, he was always expected to land the job on a long-term basis, with the official announcement coming today as Rooney agreed a two-and-a-half year deal.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Rooney explained how he’s relishing the prospect of turning things around.

“When I first arrived back in the United Kingdom I was completely blown away by the potential of Derby County Football Club. The Stadium, Training Ground, the quality of the playing staff and the young players coming through and of course the fan base that has remained loyal and supportive.

“Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me. To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour.”

The verdict

This is a sensible move from Derby, with Rooney’s comments showing just how much landing this job means to him.

And, he deserves huge credit for the work he has done. Results and performances have improved significantly since he took over, and it will be interesting to see how far Rooney can take the club.

Now, he will hope for the off-field issues to be sorted, giving him the platform to be successful moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.