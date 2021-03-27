‘Blown away’, ‘Completely different mindset’ – These Portsmouth fans heap praise on key figure after crucial win

Danny Cowley made it two wins from two in charge of Portsmouth as his side picked up a crucial three points at Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

Pompey were outstanding in the first half at the New Meadow, with goals from Marcus Harness and John Marquis putting them two up at the break, which reflected their dominance.

However, the hosts pulled one back shortly in the second half, and a red card for Marquis ensured a nervy finish for Cowley’s side.

They would hold on though, with the result leaving the south coast outfit fifth in the League One table in the battle for a play-off finish.

The manner of this victory impressed the fans, as they were delighted to see the free flowing football then backed up by grit and determination to seal the win.

Therefore, many are already calling for Cowley to be offered a long-term contract and here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…

Wasted 2 seasons with the #pompey dinosaur in charge, in 2 games we have seen more football, passion and flair than the previous 4… — Chris (@muller148) March 27, 2021

I’m blown away with with how much a week with the Cowley bros has improved the quality of football. #pompey — Paul Bramhall (@PaulBramhall) March 27, 2021

Give him a 5 year contract please — Sam Williams (@SamWilliamsPFC) March 27, 2021

See the difference in the players already — J (@JoelPFC1) March 27, 2021

Keep the good times going, also give him a longer contract 😂 — Jack Hancock🐮 (@JHancock46) March 27, 2021

It's like we've got our old Pompey back! 🥳💙 — Tracy Lawrence (@TracyEileenL) March 27, 2021

Note the difference. Red card v Lincoln we had every one behind ball. Today we still pressed and had a threat. Completely different mindset. #pup — Ian Limb (@Limmy05) March 27, 2021