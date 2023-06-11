Swansea City managerial target Ryan Mason is set to remain at Tottenham Hotspur, according to football.london.

London Live claimed earlier this week that the Swans were interested in Mason as they search for a new manager ahead of Russell Martin's expected departure to Southampton.

Martin has agreed a three-year deal to take over at St Mary's after the Saints' relegation to the Championship, but the move is being held up by a dispute over compensation, with the two clubs currently working on a compromise deal.

Mason is not the only candidate for the job at the Swansea.com Stadium, with Wigan Athletic's Shaun Maloney, Birmingham City's John Eustace, Chris Davies, Oscar Garcia and Nathan Jones all linked.

What is the latest on Ryan Mason's Tottenham Hotspur future?

Mason is "expected at this stage to take up an offer" from new Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after holding talks with the Australian on Friday.

His future had been uncertain, with reports that Postecoglou was keen to bring assistant manager John Kennedy, first team coach Gavin Strachan and video analyst Greg Wallace with him from Celtic, but it seems that Mason is part of his plans for his coaching team.

Mason has had two spells as interim manager of Spurs, winning four and drawing three of his seven games in charge after the sacking of Jose Mourinho in April 2021.

The 31-year-old assumed the role once again in April, taking over from Cristian Stellini, who had initially been appointed as caretaker following Antonio Conte's departure in March.

However, his second temporary stint was not as successful as he won just two of his six games in charge, with his side missing out on a European place and recording a disappointing 8th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Mason revealed his desire to land the Spurs job on a permanent basis, but he was overlooked in favour of Postecoglou, who completed the treble at Celtic Park this season.

Would Ryan Mason have been a good appointment for Swansea City?

Mason would have been an intriguing appointment for the Swans.

He struggled in his second interim spell at Spurs, but he inherited incredibly difficult circumstances and had little time to turn around the fortunes of an underperforming squad.

Mason is a coach with a lot of potential and it is understandable why he was attracting attention from the Swans, but it is a sensible decision to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and learning from Postecoglou will be invaluable for him.

It is disappointing for the Swans that Mason now appears to be out of contention, but there are plenty of strong contenders still available as they continue their hunt for Martin's replacement.