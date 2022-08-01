Blow for Bristol Rovers as Joey Barton provides transfer update over Championship player

After spending a season on loan with Bristol Rovers during the 2021/22 campaign, Joey Barton has been hoping to sign Connor Taylor for the Gas again during this transfer window.

However, in a report from Bristol Live today, the former player has revealed that the club may not be able to bring the defender back to the League One outfit.

Having never played in an EFL campaign before lining up for Rovers in the fourth tier last season, it was unknown how he would fare in League Two. However, the 20-year-old ended up being a regular feature for the Gas and was a key player, managing 42 showings for the club and three goals too.

He helped the side to get promoted back into League One and boss Barton now wants him back again for their third tier campaign. However, the player’s parent club Stoke have stood up and took notice of his showings for the side during the last season and Taylor even lined up for the Potters at the weekend in their first Championship game.

With Taylor playing in the second tier now – and managing the full 90 minutes even though Stoke lost to Millwall – it makes Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton believe that a deal to take him back to the Gas in League One might not happen this transfer window.

Speaking about the player and a potential move to Rovers to Bristol Live, he said: “If he’s starting for them, he isn’t going to come here. If he’s starting for Stoke City in the Championship, I’d be surprised. As I say, we’d love to have Connor back, but he isn’t our player and we’ve got to have different irons in the fire.”

Joey Barton’s side managed only a 2-1 defeat against Forest Green Rovers in their first game back in League One and he’ll now be desperate for a few more signings – but Taylor might not be one of those transfer deals.

The Verdict

Bristol Rovers played some excellent football last season to get themselves promoted back up to League One but their start back in that league didn’t get off to the best start at the weekend for the club.

However, with the transfer window still open, Joey Barton has plenty of time to be able to get some more signings in and to try and ensure the squad are to his liking so that they can stay in the third tier. The boss would no doubt love Taylor to be one of those signings the club make but it may not happen now.

With Taylor playing for Stoke already, it suggests that he might be in the first-team picture for the Potters over the course of the campaign. If the defender is, then it means that any hopes of a deal to join the Gas are unlikely as he would have to turn down Championship football.

Barton and Rovers then may have to start looking at other potential transfer targets to sign during the window.