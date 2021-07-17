Blow for Aston Villa as EFL transfer target set for medical at fellow Premier League side

AFC Wimbledon talent Matthew Cox is set to sign for Brentford next week, with a medical scheduled for the keeper on Monday.

The 18-year-old keeper is highly regarded at the League One and there has been plenty of Premier League interest in the teenager ahead of the summer window, with Aston Villa known to be particularly keen on the stopper.

However, the newly-promoted Bees made a late push to sign Cox and it’s paid off, with Football Insider claiming that the player has agreed to join the Londoners.

The next step is for Cox to undergo a medical, which will take place on Monday, before the deal will be announced providing no issues arise.

Whilst the youngster will initially join the Bees development team, he will hope to progress into the first-team down the line, with Brentford showing regularly over the years that they will give younger players a chance to impress.

Cox, who signed his first professional deal with AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2020, has represented the England national team at various youth levels.

The verdict

This is another excellent bit of business from Brentford as Cox is a keeper that is very well thought of, which is evident by the fact he was so in-demand, with Villa and Norwich monitoring him.

It’s a shame for AFC Wimbledon to lose the player but they will understand this is a great opportunity for him to impress.

Now, it’s down to Cox to continue to develop and it will be interesting to see how his career plays out in the coming years.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.