Blow emerges in Fulham’s attempts to secure transfer deal for 24-year-old

Premier League outfit Liverpool are preparing to offer Fulham target Joe Gomez a fresh contract despite his limited involvement this season, as per the Liverpool Echo.

The 24-year-old has been stuck behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order at Anfield this term, mainly being consigned to Champions League and domestic cup appearances.

Making just seven league appearances and spending much of the top-tier campaign as an unused substitute, there were whispers that he may have been leaving Liverpool in the summer with Championship champions Fulham one side thought to be monitoring his situation on Merseyside.

This link was first reported by The Sun back in March, with the Reds and the Cottagers establishing a good working relationship after negotiating deals for the likes of Harry Wilson, Neco Williams and Fabio Carvalho over the past year.

And according to journalist Ekrem Konur earlier this week, they will make a formal approach to Jurgen Klopp’s side regarding the services of the 24-year-old, who will be hoping to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans for the World Cup later this year.

Playing regularly may be the only way the centre-back can do that and although his potential sale could potentially free up funds to bring others in, his current side are looking to tie him down to fresh terms according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Verdict:

This is a shame for Marco Silva’s side because although a deal may have been seen as unrealistic, it would have been a way for the 24-year-old to start every week but continue to remain at the highest level.

As previously mentioned, he will want to be with the Three Lions on the plane to Qatar later this calendar year so this potential option to arrive in the English capital may have been a tempting one.

However, it’s difficult to see where the Cottagers will be in 12 months because they have been something of a yo-yo club in recent years, a tag they will be desperate to shake off after tearing the second tier apart this season.

If they were to be relegated, Gomez would be looking for another move and this is why some would say he would be wise to reject this possible transfer. Despite this, a centre-back partnership of the 24-year-old and Tosin Adarabioyo could potentially keep Silva’s men in the top tier for the long term.

There are plenty of pros and cons to this move for the Englishman and this is why it will be interesting to see whether he makes the move back to London after leaving Charlton Athletic for Merseyside in 2015.